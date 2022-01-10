New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday is scheduled to hear a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on January 5. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli is likely to take up the plea filed by an organisation named Lawyers Voice. On January 5 (Wednesday), the prime minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending the planned events, including a rally.Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022 Announced: State-Wise Poll Schedule, Voting Dates, Timings And Results | All FAQs

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for petitioner Lawyers' Voice told the Supreme Court that the breach in Prime Minister's security is not merely a law and order problem, it falls under Special Protection Groups (SPG) Act. Singh says it is the duty of Centre and State or the Union Territory and other local authorities to act in aid of the director of any member of the SPG. Under the SPG Act, it is not an issue of state subject or law and order. "The issue of Prime Minister protection is a national security issue and comes under parliamentary purview," Singh said on Friday in the Court.

The plea alleges that Prime Minister's security breach was a deliberate lapse on part of the State government and stern action should be taken against "erring" officials of the Punjab government.

Earlier on Friday, the apex court had directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to “secure and preserve” the records pertaining to arrangements made for the prime minister’s visit to Punjab when there was a “massive security breach”. It had also said the inquiry committees set up separately by the state and central governments will hold their horses and not proceed with their respective inquiries till January 10 when the matter will be taken up again by the court. The bench, however, did not dictate it as part of the order and had asked the counsels to convey their feelings to the authorities.

The Registrar General of the High Court will be assisted by the Director-General of Police, the Union Territory of Chandigarh, and an officer of the National Investigation Agency not below the rank of Inspector General in securing the requisite records from the state government, its police and central agencies, the bench had said.

The plea has sought a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi’s security in Punjab to ensure there is no such event in the future. It has also sought the preservation of evidence on security arrangements, court-monitored probe and action against erring officials of the Punjab government responsible for the alleged lapse.