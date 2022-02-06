New Delhi: The Supreme Court-formed inquiry committee headed by retired Justice Indu Malhotra, will visit Punjab on Sunday to look into the alleged lapses in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his visit to Punjab on January 5. As per reports, Justice Malhotra will land at 9.30 am in Amritsar from Delhi, and would proceed to Ferozepur by road. She will spend the day in Ferozepur and reach Chandigarh in the evening to talk to the officers.Also Read - Ahead of Polls, ED Arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's Nephew in Sand Mining Case

“We have been told that she will only go to Ferozepur. She is likely to go to the place where the alleged security lapse took place. She might want to go to the site where the PM was to address a rally but returned after his convoy was stopped on his way to Hussainiwala,” an official said. Also Read - Assembly Polls 2022: Election Commission Appoints Fifteen Former Bureaucrats As Special Observers In 5 States

The other members of the panel are — Director General of Police, Chandigarh; Inspector General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) or his nominee not below the rank of IG; Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; and Additional DGP, Security, Punjab. Also Read - EC Extends Ban On Rallies Till February 11; Allows Physical Public Meetings In 5 Poll-bound States With 1000 People Max

Earlier last month on January 13, the Supreme Court formed the probe committee to conduct a time-bound and independent inquiry into the circumstances that led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy being stuck for several minutes on a flyover in Punjab on January 5. The apex court had also stayed the inquiry committees set up by Punjab and the Union government.

PM Modi’s convoy was stopped allegedly by the farmers protesting on the road and the PM’s convoy was stuck on the road for 20 minutes before returning to Bathinda airport, where he had asked Finance Minister Manpreet Badal to thank his chief minister that he had returned alive.