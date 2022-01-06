New Delhi: In a “major security lapse”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy on Wednesday was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepu. On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formed a three-member committee to probe the “serious lapses in the security arrangements” during Prime Minister’s visit. The lapses in PM’s security “led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk,” the Home Ministry said in a tweet.Also Read - Omicron: Bengal Plans to Further Tighten COVID Curbs; Mamata To Attend Virtual Meeting With PM Modi Tomorrow

The three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and include Balbir Singh, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau, and S Suresh, Inspector-General of SPG. The committee is advised to submit its report at the earliest. Also Read - Ready For Probe Into PM’s Security Lapse, Says Punjab CM Channi; Urges Opposition Not To Politicise Issue

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry. The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a “thorough probe” into lapses during Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said. Also Read - Oxfam, IMA, IIT Delhi, Jamia Milia Among 6,000 NGOs to Lose Foreign Funding Licence: MHA

To recall, the Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier said that despite having intelligence inputs about protesters, Punjab Police did not follow the ‘Blue Book’ and had not prepared a contingency route for Prime Minister’s visit.

Special Protection Group’s (SPG) Blue Book lays down security guidelines for the protection of the Prime Minister. “As per the Blue Book, the state police have to prepare contingency route for the protectee in case of any adverse situation like the one that happened in Punjab during PM’s visit,” said the MHA official.

He added that officials of the Intelligence Bureau were in contact with Punjab Police and have alerted them regarding protesters movement and Punjab Police officers assured them of complete protection to the VIP.

Blue Book manual of SPG: What Does It Say?

All details about the PM’s visit to any state are being shared with the state’s top leadership and administrative officials

For Security plan, the SPG coordinates with the senior police officials of the state/union territories

Local police sanitise the route before the PM’s convoy movement.

SPG also prepares contingency plans in case of any emergency situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind over the security breach during his visit to Punjab, drawing his concern over the serious lapse. In a tweet, the President’s secretariat said, “President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse.” Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Modi about the incident and expressed his deep concern.