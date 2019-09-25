New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited global players to invest in India while addressing the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. Speaking on India’s growth story and future prospects, the prime minister noted that India is the right place for those willing to invest in start-ups.

Here are the top ten quotes from Prime Minister Modi’s speech at Bloomberg Global Business Forum:

1) Along with Democracy, Demography and Demand, what makes India special today is Decisiveness. Despite being a Diverse and Federal Democracy, the emphasis has been laid on preparing Seamless, Inclusive and Transparent arrangements for the whole of India in the last 5 years.

2) When we came into government in 2014, the country’s economy was around $ 2 trillion. In the last five years, we added about one trillion dollars to it. And now we are working hard to achieve the goal of $ 5 trillion.

3) If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India.

4) If you want to invest in a market where the latest trends and features are appreciated, come to India.

5) If you want to invest in start-ups with a huge market, come to India.

6) If you want to invest in one of the world’s largest infrastructure ecosystem, come to India.



7) We are rapidly modernising our cities, and equipping them with latest technology and citizen friendly infrastructure. Thus if you want to invest in urbanisation, come to India.

8) We have opened our defence sector like never before. If you want to Make in India, for India and for the world, come to India.



9) Your desires and our dreams match perfectly; Your technology and our talent can change the world; Your scale and our skills can speed up global economic growth.

10) Your prudent Method and our pragmatic Mind can write new stories in Management; Your rational ways and our human values can show the path which the world is looking for. And if there is any gap anywhere; I will personally act as a bridge.