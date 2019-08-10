Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, after the special status was revoked by amending Article 370, said that PM Modi’s address to the nation on Friday has had a calming effect and the situation was peaceful.

Malik said that the festival of Eid will be celebrated in a proper manner and relaxations will be given before and on Bakrid.

He assured that there is no dearth of essential supplies in the state and special arrangements have been made for the festival.

“For Eid, 2.5 lakh sheep/goat and 30 lakh poultry have been arranged. We have two months stock of ration. There is sufficient stock of petrol, diesel and regular supply for LPG,” said Malik.

J&K Governor: 1600 employees are on duty to ensure essential services like power supply, water & sanitation. 10,000 people in Kashmir are reporting for their duties. Most bank ATMs are operational. We’ve released advance salary for August of daily wage workers. https://t.co/49RanP8bK4 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

He added that ‘Langars‘ are operating at TRC, hospitals and other public places in Srinagar.

“I today visited the Lalla Ded Hospital and GB Pant Children Hospital. There are round the clock services at hospitals. Cash has been disbursed for medicines, patient welfare and for fuel for ambulances,” said the Governor.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is facing lockdown after section 144 of the CrPC was imposed before the special status of the state was revoked.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, had assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the government is ensuring they don’t face any difficulties in celebrating Eid on August 12.