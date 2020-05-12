New Delhi: “India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers,” the Congress reacted sharply after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the road ahead in India’s fight against Coronavirus. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a scathing attack on Twitter, said PM Modi’s address today only “gave the country and the media a headline”. Also Read - PM Modi’s COVID-19 Package Will Place India Back on Path of Economic Recovery, Says CII

"Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE. When the "blank page" is filled with "Heartfelt Help of People", the Nation & Congress Party will respond. The mammoth heart breaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care & safe return. India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity & failure to address the woes of millions of MigrantWorkers!," Surjewala tweeted.

Notably, the Prime Minister announced a massive financial package to revive, reform and make the country self-reliant, while at the same time welcoming foreign capital and strengthening of supply chains. In a televised address to the nation at 8 PM, Modi talked about new infrastructure and rational tax systems for a quantum leap of growth.

Besides, the Prime Minister announced stimulus measures which will take the total amount announced by the Ministry of Finance and the RBI to a total of Rs 20 lakh crore or 10 per cent of the GDP.

Here’s how other politicians reacted:

Conrad Sangma

“Announcement of economic package of ₹20 lakh cr to make India self reliant will go a long way in enabling farmers, entrepreneurs, small & medium scale industries to sustain themselves & enable them to move forward.

#Meghalaya extends its appreciation to @NarendraModiji.”

Dr Pramod Sawant

“I welcome the special financial package of ₹ 20 Lakh Crores announced by the Hon’ble PM Shri

@narendramodi Ji for आत्मनिर्भर भारत. आत्मनिर्भर भारत is the only way ahead, that is एषा पंथ:”

Dr S. Jaishankar

“Be Vocal about Local: PM @narendramodi’s mantra for economic recovery.

Vision of a self-reliant India that will convert the #Corona challenge into opportunity.

India will grow, but grow with the world.

Will contribute fully to global resilience.

#AtmanirbharBharat”

Prakash Javadekar

“20 Lakh crore package announced by PM @narendramodi is biggest package India has ever seen. Aatmanirbharta (self reliance) is the new mantra. #AatmaNirbharBhara”

Nitin Gadkari

“Industry can never forget this support given by PM to small industries, cottage industries & rural industries. Over 11 cr wokers, who workers work in these, have been given relief. We’ll become a super economic power, come out of this crisis & walk towards development.”