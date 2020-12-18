New Delhi: An advertisement on OLX had apparently shown Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi office on sale for Rs 7.5 crore, a report by India Today said on Friday. The ad bore details as well as pictures of the establishment. Also Read - Farmers Protest: PM Modi Urges All 'Annadatas' to Read Tomar's Open Letter on Farm Laws

According to senior police officials, the OLX ad has listed Modi's Parliamentary office in Varanasi's Ravindrapuri area — as a villa with 4 rooms and 4 bathrooms with a carpet area of 6,500 square feet. It is the 77 parliamentary constituency.

The ad has now been brought down. Police have also lodged an FIR and arrested four people for the mischief.

If reports are to believed, the advertisement was shared from an id of a man named Laxmikant Ojha.

The matter is being investigated.