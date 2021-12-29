New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been postponed amid Omicron scare, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. PM Modi was scheduled to visit the Arab nation on January 6 and the trip was supposed to be his first foreign trip in 2022.Also Read - Night Curfew, Section 144: Check These Guidelines if Planning to Hold New Year Party in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida

As per media reports, the visit will have to be rescheduled due to the rising number of Omicron cases and could possibly be held in February.

It must be noted that PM Modi's visit to the strategically important nation was planned as both the countries were looking at celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UAE postponed. PM Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on Jan 6: Sources (File pic) pic.twitter.com/G1AUCp6Dbn — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

The development comes as the rising cases of Omicron have triggered an alarm across India and the world. The experts in the matter say that the Delta strain was responsible for the deadly second wave of infections in the country in April-May this year when lakhs of people succumbed to the disease.

It must be noted that India has reported nearly 800 cases of the new strain since the detection of Omicron in South Africa in November’s last week.

On the other hand, the UAE, a federation of seven emirates, on Monday reported 1,732 new coronavirus cases and one death.

In the meantime, Abu Dhabi has restricted the requirements to enter the country following the rapid spread of Covid-19 there. As per the guidelines, the vaccinated individuals will require a green status on their mobile-phone health app, while those who aren’t inoculated will need a negative PCR test to enter the emirate from December 30, according to Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

So far, the UAE has reported 755,000 cases and 2,160 deaths due to the coronavirus disease. The active cases stand at 10,186.