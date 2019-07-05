New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reprimanded BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya for beating up a civic officer with a bat in Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya, the lawmaker’s father, maintained that Modi’s word is final as “he is their supreme leader”. He asserted that the party should take action against his son’s conduct, and he would accept the decision no matter how harsh it is.

Talking to The Indian Express, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “I want to end this controversy. We are all servants of our party. We want to accept whatever decision the BJP leadership is taking on this matter. BJP is everything for us and we don’t want to inflict more damage to the party.”

Earlier, the BJP Disciplinary Committee had issued a show-cause notice to Akash Vijayvargiya over the row and sought an explanation for his behaviour.

On July 2, PM Modi in BJP’s parliamentary party meeting had said that the party does not need netas (lawmakers) who tarnish its image. “Beta kisi ka bhi ho, manmaani nahi chalegi (bad behaviour will not be tolerated, no matter whose son one may be).”

On June 30, Akash, who was arrested earlier in the week, walked out of jail on bail. As soon as he walked out, he was greeted by party workers who garlanded him and welcomed him with folded hands. At the party office too, celebrations began in full swing with workers dancing on roads and firing shots in the air.

Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh had granted bail to Akash Vijayvargiya on Saturday, in two cases — assault and leading a protest without permission, district court prosecution public relation officer (PRO) Yogesh Tiwari said.

Granting bail, the court had asked the MLA to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the assault case and Rs 20,000 in the other case.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah is reported to be closely watching the developments in Indore.