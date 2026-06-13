‘PM must choose between students and an ‘incompetent’ minister’: What CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said in Amritsar

Speaking in Amritsar, Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke targeted the Union government over educational crises, stating the Prime Minister must choose between the future of students and shielding an incompetent minister.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding resignation of Union Education Minister (Image-PTI)

Amritsar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi must choose between the future of India’s students and an “incompetent” and “failed” minister, declared Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday. Speaking at a massive demonstration in Amritsar, Dipke intensified the party’s nationwide campaign demanding the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recent, widespread examination irregularities.

A large crowd of students and local youth gathered at the Golden Gate, the iconic entry point to the city to voice their anger and join the CJP’s mounting protest against the alleged exam scams. Amritsar marks the latest flashpoint for the political outfit’s ongoing agitation, which has already seen similar high-profile demonstrations organized across Delhi, Pune, and Lucknow.

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“We will all go to Delhi on June 20 and camp there till the time Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Do not be afraid to go to jail. When I returned to India from the US, I also thought that I would be put behind bars. The main objective is to provide justice to NEET and CBSE students. Accountability must be fixed. Paper leaks can’t go on,” Dipke told the gathering.

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The CJP founder also said that no agitation can succeed in the country without support from Punjab.

“The farmers’ agitation against the (now repealed) farm laws began from Punjab. I had gone to the Singhu border to join the protesters. We saw how the Centre tried to defame the agitation,” he said.

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Reiterating that Pradhan must step down after taking responsibility for the examination fiascos, Dipke said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to make a choice – either he is with the students or an incompetent and failed minister. He must decide soon.”

(With inputs from agencies)