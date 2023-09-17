Home

PM Modi Turns 73: Here’s How Prime Minister Will Celebrate His Birthday

PM Narendra Modi is celebrating his 73rd birthday today and a lot has been planned for the Prime Minister today. Take a look at how the day is going to be, for PM Modi on his birthday and what all is going to happen today, to celebrate PM Modi's birthday..

PM Modi with his mother (ANI)

New Delhi: Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, on September 17. As a leader, Narendra Modi has a lot of admirers and followers in the country who have planned grand celebrations for his birthday; several events have also been organised nationwide by the BJP and various other organisations as part of the PM Modi Birthday Celebrations. Today, on his birthday, PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a few projects and on this date, an ambitious scheme/programme by the Government, ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana’ is also being launched. Take a look at the various events that have been planned for PM Narendra Modi’s 73rd Birthday..

BJP To Organise ‘Sewa Pakhwara’ On PM Modi Birthday

On PM Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday, BJP has launched the ‘Sewa Pakhwara’ (fortnight of service), which will continue till October 2, 2023, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. A ‘Sewa Pakhwara’ has been organised by the BJP annually, for several years now. This ‘Sewa Pakhwara’ includes multiple activities by BJP members, including reaching out to the public with the government’s achievements and welfare activities like blood donation camps, health camps and cleanliness drives. Programmes under the ‘Ayushmann Bhava’ Campaign will also be rolled out during this ‘fortnight of service’.

PM Narendra Modi To Launch These Projects Today

On his 73rd birthday, PM Narendra Modi will also be part of the launch of a few developmental projects that will inaugurate on his birthday. PM Modi will be inaugurating the ‘Yashobhoomi’, the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), in Dwarka, Delhi. PM Modi is expected to be in Dwarka for the inauguration at 11:00 AM.

The Prime Minister will also be launching the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new Metro Station, which has been made at Dwarka Sector 25.

PM Vishwakarma Yojana Launch

PM Modi’s birthday today coincides with Vishwakarma Jayanti and so on this auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be launching the ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana’ which is aimed at providing tools and other kinds of support to traditional artisans, who keep the Indian culture alive with the help of their handicrafts. This scheme was first announced by PM Modi during his Independence Day Speech this year; it is expected to cover 18 crafts and have an outlay of Rs. 13,000 crore.

PM Modi Birthday Celebrations By BJP

BJP workers across the country are celebrating PM Modi’s birthday like a festival. The Tripura BJP Unit has announced that the Prime Minister’s birthday celebration will be known as ‘Namo Vikas Utsav’ and it will begin with a yoga session which will also be attended by the CM of Tripura, Manik Saha, his cabinet members and other senior party leaders from Delhi and Tripura. On PM Modi’s 73rd birthday, 73 priority households in Tripura will receive PG Ration Cards, 73 copies of the Bhagwada Gita will also be distributed to students and assistance will be provided to 73 individuals who have disabilities.

It has also been reported that the Gujarat Unit of BJP is planning to open 30,000 bank accounts for school girls in Navsari district. Blood camps will be organised across all districts in the state by the BJP Yuva Morcha.

