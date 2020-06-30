









New Delhi: As the country is preparing to enter second phase of unlocking from tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation today at 4 PM. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday night released this information. Also Read - PM Modi to Address Nation Today Live Streaming: Where And How to Watch?

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM on Tuesday,” the Prime Minister’s Office had said in a tweet on Monday night. Also Read - Mumbai Containment Zones List Today: 750 Areas Declared as COVID Hotspots, 5,831 Buildings Sealed

It is expected that PM Modi will talk about Unlock 2.0 which will start from Wednesday. Ahead of the Unlock 2.0, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday night released fresh guidelines for it and said the new rules will be in force till July 31. Also Read - COVID-19: India's Tally Reaches 5.66 Lakh, Deaths Near 17,000; Maharashtra, Delhi And TN Account For 60% Caseload

As per the updates from the MHA, almost all activities have been allowed outside the containment zones except a few like that of functioning of schools and colleges and international travel, among others.

Apart from a number of private channels, National broadcaster Doordarshan is also telecasting the Prime Minister’s address live.

Interestingly, PM Modi’s address to the nation comes at a crucial time of growing India-China border tensions.

Amid the bitter standoff between the armies of the two countries, the centre on Monday night banned 59 Chinese apps under national security considerations. This move from the Centre is seen as India’s response to China’s recent misadventures in Eastern Ladakh that killed 20 soldiers of Indian Army.