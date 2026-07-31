“Not only me, my mother was also abused”: PM Modi drops another selfie video, urges nation to forgive those who targeted him at Jantar Mantar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation in another selfie video speaking on the misguided children who have been abusing not just him but his late mother as well. He urged the public to show the right way to the youth and to help them learn from their mistakes.

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PM Modi addressed the nation in another selfie video on Instagram. Image Credit: narendramodi/Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in yet another Instagram video on Friday evening where he spoke on how not just him but his late mother was also abused by some students at Jantar Mantar protest held last week. In his address, he said, “I want to forgive them, people make mistakes but this is a cultural shock that our daughters are using such abusive language.”

PM Modi spoke on the widespread use of abusive language against him during the student-led protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Education Minister over the NEET-UG paper-leak case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

In the new video, he said, “I appeal to all youth to come forward, learn from their mistakes. Our county is moving forward and they must also move ahead together.” Comparing misguided children to the mouth he said, “We don’t disown our teeth even if they bite our tongue; both belong to us, just as our youth are our own.”

He said that punishing the children or making them go through court proceedings will not solve the problem. However, guiding them through the right path will help these misguided children.

FIR against woman for abusing PM Modi at Jantar Mantar

A Zero FIR was registered at 6:19 pm on Thursday against a Noida woman accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. The case was lodged at Noida’s Expressway Police Station on a complaint filed by Ghaziabad-based lawyer Smriti Singh Chandel. The FIR identifies the accused as Ruchika Singh.

On social media platform X, a user shared a video claiming Ruchika Singh is the woman seen abusing the Prime Minister during the July 23, 2026, protest in Delhi. The post also claimed that she works as a hairdresser at a mall in Noida.

According to the FIR, Ruchika Singh allegedly used abusive language against the Prime Minister from a public platform with the intention of creating social discord and disturbing public peace, thereby insulting the dignity of the constitutional office of the Prime Minister.

CJP attacks BJP on FIR against Noida woman

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Friday criticised the registration of the Zero FIR against the woman for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

He said that using the criminal justice machinery to target and harass people is unjustifiable and questioned why similar action is not taken against MPs facing criminal charges. He said, “”One might condemn the use of abusive language during a protest. However, using the criminal justice machinery to target and harass them through the police is absolutely unjustifiable. Since when has using abusive language become a criminal offence in this country? People use such language in everyday life all the time. 50% of the MPs in the Lok Sabha face criminal charges, including heinous ones like rape, murder, and dacoity, yet no action is taken against them.”