‘Paper leak mafia will not be spared’: PM Modi addresses nation after passing of anti-paper leak amendment bill in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed in both houses in the Parliament on Thursday.

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PM Modi addressed the nation on Thursday through Instagram. Screengrab: narendramodi/Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation via Instagram following the passing of the anti-paper leak amendment bill in both Houses of the Parliament. In his address, he stated that the paper leak mafia will not be spared. “We have been continuously working to set up efficient examination system,” PM Modi said in his address.

He further stated that it has become necessary to take steps to improve the education system in both the state and central levels. “The full use of technology in education to fight these mafias have become necessary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

Parliament passes anti-paper leak bill

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to amend the anti-paper leak law to introduce stricter punishments, with the government expressing its commitment to go the extra mile to safeguard the interests of students, who are the country’s future.

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote amid a walkout by several Opposition parties of the India bloc. The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on Wednesday.

According to the Bill, individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will get jail terms for a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh. For organised crimes, the Bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine not less than Rs 10 crore.

Soon after the Congress-led Opposition staged a walkout before the minister’s reply, leader of the house JP Nadda accused them of being “irresponsible” and having no respect for parliamentary proceedings, parliamentary democracy or decorum.