New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit via video conferencing on Thursday. PM Modi virtually addressed the summit saying that the unity and centrality of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has always been an important priority for India.

Speaking at the India-ASEAN Summit 2021, PM Modi said India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN’s Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for their shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Noting that 2022 will mark completion of 30 years of the India-ASEAN partnership, the prime minister said the important milestone will be celebrated as the ‘ASEAN-India Friendship Year’.

PM Modi also said that mutual cooperation in the Covid era will keep strengthening the India-ASEAN relations in future.