Prime Minister Narendra Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. He was born on September 17, 1950 in Gujarat’s Vadnagar to Damodar Das Modi and Heeraben. Undoubtedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a charismatic leader with the capability to sway in the masses, but this journey of a popular leader started in a regular, humble town of Gujarat. PM Modi’s political journey started as a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). PM Modi was elected as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for three terms between 2001 and 2014 before he finally became the Prime Minister of the country.Also Read - E-Auction Starts For Mementos, Gifts Given To PM Modi; Check List Of Most Expensive Items On Sale, How To Bid

HERE ARE SOME EXCEPTIONAL FACTS ABOUT PRIME MINISTER ON HIS BIRTHDAY TODAY:

PM Narendra Modi, in his childhood, used to assist his father at his tea stall at the local railway station. He participated in a lot of plays while still in school and performed a play to earn money to fix a damaged wall at the age of 13 or 14 years. When he was 8, Modi discovered about the RSS and started attending its sessions. Here, he met Lakshmanrao Inamdar who later became his mentor and inducted him as a junior cadet in the organisation. He later became a full-time campaigner or the pracharak of RSS before he was attached to the BJP in 1985. When Narendra Modi was appointed as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 he was not a member of the state legislative assembly. Narendra Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister born after the country’s Independence. He is the first Indian Prime Minister after Indira Gandhi to earn a clear majority for a second consecutive term. PM Modi was ranked 15th on Forbes Magazine’s list of most powerful people in 2014. With more than 6 million followers on Twitter and an equally huge following on Facebook, Narendra Modi is definitely one of the most popular politicians that India has ever seen. The 14th Indian PM is equally popular as a figure internationally as well. PM Narendra Modi is also fond of writing poems and photography. He writes in his mother language Gujarati and has also written some books. He loves to click pictures and is very passionate for photography. The collection of photographs clicked by him have also been displayed in an exhibition. As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi did not take a single day off in 13 years of service and is known to never have had more than 3 people in his personal staff.

PM Narendra Modi, on his 72nd birthday, is scheduled to release three Cheetahs being brought from Nambia into the quarantined enclosures of Kuno Park in Madhya Pradesh, marking a re-entry of the species in the Indian landscape after decades. The followers and BJP workers have organised several events to celebrate his birthday today. Wishes have poured in from many politicians from India and across the world, including President Droupadi Murmu, Rahul Gandhi and Russian president Vladimir Putin. Also Read - PM Modi Birthday Celebrations LIVE: Flight Carrying 8 Cheetahs From Namibia Lands In Gwalior