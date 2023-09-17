Home

#HappyBdayModiJi: Here’s How You Can Wish PM Narendra Modi On His Birthday

PM Narendra Modi is celebrating his 73rd Birthday today. If you wish to wish the Prime Minister on his birthday, you can do so by downloading the NaMo Mobile App. Follow the steps given below to wish the Indian Prime Minister..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

New Delhi: PM Modi has turned 73 today, on September 17 and the entire country is celebrating the BJP leader’s birthday. On the 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Sunday launched a special campaign named ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (period of service) on the ‘NaMo’ app. The ‘Seva Pakhwada’ campaign comprises 6 engagements or activities for which the countrymen can enlist participation and, through their involvement, extend their greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birth anniversary.

How To Participate In PM Modi Sewa Pakhwara Organised By BJP

To enlist their participation in any of these activities, one needs to log into the ‘NaMo’ app using his/her mobile number or email id, which is also registered with the Mera Saansad Portal. They then have to click on the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ banner. This campaign will be launched on September 17 and will continue till Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. Clicking on the banner will take the user to the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ home page where he/she will find several options — ‘Virtual Exhibition Corner’, ‘Video Shubhkaamna’, ‘Family E-card Seva’, ‘Activities Pragati Path Par Bharat’, and ‘Bharat Supports Modi’.

How To Create A Virtual Exhibition

You can create an exhibition of photos and wish PM Modi in a unique way. Follow the steps given below- Click on the banner of the Home page of Seva Pakhwada Campaign. Click on watch Yuva Namo to watch the pre-created videos. Click on Create Your Own PM story button. Select five to ten photos of your choice and click on create story to proceed.

Here’s How You Can Send A Video Message To PM Modi

Admirers of PM Modi, can also send him a video message or ‘shubhkaamna’ on his 73rd birthday with the help of the NaMo App. The steps given below will guide you to send a video message to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday..

Click on Video Shubhkaamna from the home page of Seva Pakhwada Campaign. Click on upload video to upload or record your video shubhkaamna (good wishes). After recording your video, click on next. Select the video greeting category by clicking category and click post to post your video wishes. Click on video wall to see the wishes posted by citizens. Citizens can like, share, comment on the shubhkaamna videos.

Family E-Card Can Also Be Sent

Another way of wishing birthday to the Prime Minister of India, is by sending a Family E-Card with which you can send blessings and personalised wishes to the Prime Minister as a family. Know how..

Select a template of your choice from the given templates and click on the ‘Next’ button to proceed. Enter your family name and personalised birthday wishes in the respective sections and click on ‘Next’. One the e-card is posted successfully, click on ‘Invite Your Family’ to invite your family to like and add wishes to your card. Share the e-cards on various social media platforms to make them popular and bring maximum engagement to them.

Other Activities On The NaMo App

Pragati Path Par Bharat- Under the ‘Humein Chalte Jaana Hai’ section on the homepage of the Seva Pakhwada Campaign on the NaMo app, you have to select a few iconic sites of ‘Bharat’ to see the progress made under PM Modi’s governance and share it on social media.

Bharat Supports Modi- Click on the ‘Humein Chalte Jaana Hai’ section on the home page of Seva Pakhwada Campaign. A map of India will open up where you can see a collage of people doing ‘seva’ (service). You can also click on any tile on the collage and view the image on the map. Share the collage and encourage fellow citizens to take up similar endeavours and show their support.

(Inputs from ANI)

