Modi cabinet expansion update: Date finalised, education ministry portfolio in focus

Hardeep Puri and B. L. Verma have not been renominated to the Rajya Sabha, raising the possibility that both will continue as ministers until the next Cabinet expansion.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: The long-awaited expansion of the Narendra Modi Cabinet could take place during the auspicious period of Durga Puja, possibly by October 20, according to a Dainik Jagran report. The resignation of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan from both the Union Cabinet and his Rajya Sabha membership on Tuesday is being seen as a sign that the announcement is imminent.

It is being speculated that Murugan’s replacement in the Rajya Sabha could be someone who would take charge of an important ministry such as education. This would be the first and possibly the final expansion of the Modi 3.0 Cabinet. There is also a strong possibility that the Cabinet will, for the first time, reach its full strength, with 80–81 ministers. So far, three ministers have already resigned.

Several Ministers Likely to Be Dropped

It is important to note that Hardeep Puri and B. L. Verma have not been renominated to the Rajya Sabha this time, which means both may continue as ministers until the Cabinet expansion. Meanwhile, Pankaj Chaudhary and Harsh Malhotra, who have been appointed as the state presidents of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, respectively, are also likely to remain ministers only until the expansion.

Will There Be a Reshuffle in the Education Ministry?

The key focus during the Cabinet expansion will be on who enters the House to fill the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Murugan from Madhya Pradesh. It is possible that the person who fills this vacancy could be given charge of the Education Ministry. At present, Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi holds the additional charge of the Education Ministry. Some new ministers may also be inducted from the NDA’s alliance partners.

Cabinet Expansion Could Help Shift the Political Discourse

There is another aspect of the anticipated Cabinet expansion that is being discussed. The expansion has been awaited for quite some time, and it is expected not only to bring changes to the functioning of the government but also to help shift the political discourse.

Over the past ten days, the Opposition has been continuously staging protests on the streets, while questions have been raised on social media regarding electoral transparency. The Cabinet expansion could help bring a new narrative to the forefront.