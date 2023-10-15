Home

JDU Leader Calls PM Modi ‘Vote Ka Saudagar’; Comments On His Caste, Gives Reason Why BJP Is Against Caste Census

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar has not only called PM Modi a 'Vote ka Saudagar' but has also blamed the Prime Minister for lying that he belongs to the OBC category. The JDU leader alleges misuse of power on PM Modi's part.

JDU Leader Neeraj Kumar

New Delhi: A big topic of discussion within the country today, is the Caste Census in India. While the Congress has been whole-heartedly supporting the idea and is promising several states of getting a caste census done in the nation if elected, the ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been against the idea. Now, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Neeraj Kumar, in a video has given a reason as to why BJP and PM Modi are against the idea of a caste census, not only this, Kumar has alleged that the Prime Minister was lying that he belongs to the OBC Category and has also called him a ‘Vote ka Saudagar’. Neeraj Kumar believes that since PM Modi belongs to a forward class, a caste census may reveal his social truth. See full video..

‘PM Modi’s Caste Not Included In OBC’: JDU Leader Neeraj Kumar

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar has claimed that PM Modi has been lying that he belongs to the OBC Category because is the Prime Minister is from the Modh Ghanchi’ caste, then he was neither socially backward nor educationally. JDU leader further questions that if the PM’s caste is not backward, then how did he include himseld in OBC and how is that caste included in OBC?

JDU Leader Gives Reason Why BJP Is Against Caste Census

Neeraj Kumar has also said that PM Modi does not support the idea of a caste census in India because he is a ‘Vote ka Saudagar’. The JDU leader further says, “… He comes from a forward class, this was also claimed by his ancestors… If a caste-based census takes place, then his social truth would be open about how Narendra Modi has cheated… We want to ask the BJP if our allegation is true… He misused political power and included his caste in OBC… PM Modi has lied… On April 27, 2019, PM Modi said in a public rally in Kannauj that he belongs to the OBC category.”

Caste Census In India

While BJP has been against the idea of a caste census in the nation, the opposition party, Congress has been rooting for it and has been promising the states where State Assembly Elections 2023 are to be held in the coming month, that if they win, they will get a caste census done. After the CWC Meeting, it has been said by the party that if elected, Congress will hold a Caste Census and through legislation, will also remove the 50% tab no reservations for SCs, STs and the Backward Classes.

Post the Congress Working Committee meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Congress Working Committee (CWC) after a four-hour meeting has taken a historic decision and unanimously decided to support the idea of a caste census in the country. I think it is a very progressive and powerful step for the emancipation of the poor people in the country.” He further added, “There might be a few who have a slightly different position and that is fine. We are quite flexible and not fascist.” Rahul Gandhi also said that the Caste Census is like an ‘X-Ray’ which is needed for the new paradigm and development in country.

