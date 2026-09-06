‘Distressing’: PM Modi condoles deaths in Satya Niketan building collapse, prays for ‘speedy recovery of injured’

Satya Niketan building collapse: Condoling the loss of lives in the Delhi building collapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “distressing” and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/pm-narendra-modi-condoles-deaths-satya-niketan-building-collapse-prays-for-speedy-recovery-of-injured-calls-it-distressing-reactions-8518252/ Copy

PM Modi condoled the demise of the people in the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi on Sunday. File image

Satya Niketan building collapse: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the deaths following the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, describing the incident as “distressing.” He further said rescue teams remained engaged in the operation and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

“The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) quoted PM Modi as saying. “Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are working at the site and assisting those affected in the mishap.”

The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are working at the site and assisting those affected in the mishap: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 6, 2026

PM Modi said authorities present at the site were working to assist those affected by the mishap. The Prime Minister further said he was “praying for the speedy recovery” of those injured in the incident.

At least three people were killed, and around 40 students feared trapped after a multi-storey building of a boys’ PG hostel in Satya Niketan collapsed on Sunday afternoon. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said that 11 people had been rescued from the rubble.

JP Nadda speaks to CM Rekha Gupta

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Sunday spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and took stock of the situation following the collapse of a five-storey building in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan, which left three students dead and several others injured.

Nadda assured the chief minister of all necessary support from the Union health ministry and called on the directors of AIIMS and other central government hospitals in Delhi to provide all possible medical assistance to those injured in the incident, official sources said.

Also Read | Delhi building collapse: 3 dead, 9 rescued after PG building topples amid heavy rains, CM Rekha Gupta reviews situation

Taking to X, Nadda said that local authorities are carrying out rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic building collapse at Satya Niketan in Delhi. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this unfortunate incident. I pray for the safety and well-being of everyone affected and for the speedy recovery of those injured,” his post read.

Building collapses in Delhi

The five-storey building, almost 50 years old, housing a boys’ hostel, collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s South Campus on Sunday afternoon. Eight people have been pulled out of the debris so far, of whom two were brought dead to AIIMS, while a third died during treatment. Five are critical, the police said.

Locals claimed that around 40 to 50 people were still trapped under the debris of the building, which comprised a basement and five upper floors. Repair work was underway in the basement of the structure, which was used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation, when it collapsed at around 1.30 pm, a senior officer said.