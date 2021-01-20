Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden who took oath as 46th President of the United States of America. PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership.” Also Read - ‘Democracy Has Prevailed’: Joe Biden Takes Oath as US President, Says Will Bring America Together

PM Modi further added that the India-US partnership is based on shared values and both the countries have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda. “The India-US partnership is based on shared values. We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights,” PM Modi said.

“My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security,” he added.