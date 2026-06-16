Warm handshake, shared seating: PM Modi and Trump meet at G7 Summit in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their first in-person interaction in over a year at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where they exchanged a cordial handshake. Following this, the two leaders sat next to each other.

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PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shook hands on the sidelines of G7 Summit. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their first in-person interaction in over a year at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where they exchanged a cordial handshake. Following this, the two leaders sat next to each other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their first in-person interaction in over a year at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where they exchanged a cordial handshake.

PM Modi and Trump met in person for the first time since their Washington meeting in February 2025, held soon after Trump’s return to the White House. The interaction took place against the backdrop of tensions in bilateral relations triggered by Operation Sindoor and US tariffs on Indian exports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump seen interacting at the G7 Summit in Evian, France. (Pics: DD News) pic.twitter.com/J7G1CoW1xB — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2026

PM Modi joins world leaders for traditional G7 group photograph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined several global leaders for the traditional group photograph at the 52nd G7 Summit being held in the lakeside resort of Évian-les-Bains, France. Captured in the iconic frame alongside PM Modi were key world leaders, including European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

PM Modi makes brief halt ahead of G7 Summit

PM Modi had arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday to attend the high-profile gathering, following an official invitation from the French President. This special invitation marks India’s 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation, alongside being the seventh consecutive time the Prime Minister is participating in the global forum. Before he arrived in France, the Prime Minister had made a brief transit stop in Geneva, Switzerland, where he initiated his European diplomatic outreach by meeting with Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin.

Commenting on the transit halt, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the two leaders exchanged warm greetings and reiterated their shared commitment to deepening the India-Switzerland partnership. Setting the stage for India’s active engagement in Évian following these initial diplomatic interactions, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in a key working session titled “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity”.

Beyond these collective sessions, the Prime Minister’s itinerary is packed with high-level diplomacy on the sidelines of the event, where he is slated to hold a series of crucial bilateral meetings with global counterparts, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Adding to this intense diplomatic schedule, a highly anticipated bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump is also on the cards for 17 June, which the White House confirmed will focus heavily on advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement.