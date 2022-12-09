This Is How Much PM Modi’s Foreign Visits In Last 5 Years Cost…

The Centre revealed expenditures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits in the last five years.

PM Modi's foreign visits enabled India to strengthen relations with partner countries, the government told Rajya Sabha. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Centre revealed expenditures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits in the last five years. PM Modi’s foreign visits enabled India to strengthen relations with partner countries, put forward India’s viewpoint, and shape the global agenda on global issues, the government told Rajya Sabha.

Replying to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, “The objective of Prime Minister’s visits abroad has been to foster closer relations with foreign countries and promote India’s engagements at the regional and global level. Such visits are an important means by which India serves its national interest and implements foreign policy objectives.”

These visits have enhanced understanding of India’s perspectives on regional and global issues among foreign partners at the highest level, the Minister said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

“Understandings reached during these visits have enabled India to strengthen relations with partner countries and put forward India’s viewpoint and shape the global agenda on global issues such as reformed multilateralism, climate change, transnational crime, terrorism, cyber-security, etc,” he added.

The government’s reply came to the question by CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem who sought the details of expenditures incurred Prime Minister’s foreign visits in last five years.

PM Modi’s Foreign Visits Expenditure

The expenditure in PM Modi’s recent visit to Indonesia during the G20 Summit was Rs 32,09,760, Muraleedharan said. Further, the expenditure for PM’s Japan visit between September 26-28 was Rs 23,86,536.

Expenditure on PM Modi’s visit to Europe earlier this year was Rs 2,15,61,304. Meanwhile, PM’s US visit between September 21-28, 2019 cost Rs 23,27,09,000.