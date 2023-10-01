Home

News

PM Modi Calls For Mega Cleanliness Drive Today At 10 AM To Mark Gandhi Jayanti, Check Details

PM Modi Calls For Mega Cleanliness Drive Today At 10 AM To Mark Gandhi Jayanti, Check Details

PM Modi has called for 'Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath' Mega Cleanliness Drive at 10:00 AM today as a run-up to the 'Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2023 campaign. Know more about this cleanliness drive being organised on Gandhi Jayanti..

Representative Image (Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested all the citizens of India to cooperate with him with the mega cleanliness drive that has been planned by the government to commemorate the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, aka Gandhi Jayanti. Speaking of shared responsibility, PM Modi has asked citizens to come together at 10:00 AM on October 1 i.e. today as part of ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath’ campaign, a run-up to the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2023 campaign. PM Modi has specially tweeted about this and has also spoken about it during his 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat. What is the ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath’ campaign and how can the citizens of the country participate in it, know here..

Trending Now

PM Modi Calls For ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’..

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all citizens of India to come together at 10:00 AM today, on October 1 and participate in a cleanliness drive, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti; this drive has been called ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’. This initiative is a mega-cleanliness drive which is a run-up to the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2023 campaign; it follows PM Modi’s appeal for ‘Shramdaan For Swachhata’ for one hour.

You may like to read

स्वच्छ भारत देश के सभी परिवारजनों की सामूहिक जिम्मेदारी है। इस दिशा में जनभागीदारी का हर एक प्रयास बहुत अहम है। आइए, कल सुबह 10 बजे एकजुट होकर एक घंटा स्वच्छता को समर्पित करें और देश के उज्ज्वल भविष्य के निर्माण में अपना हाथ बटाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2023

PM Modi In 105th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi had mentioned about this activity in the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat. He had said that on October 1, i.e. on this Sunday, at 10:00 AM, a big cleanliness drive is being organised and that all citizens must take out the time and participate in it. The Prime Minister also suggested the citizens that they can join the campaign in their streets, neighbourhood, a park, river or lake or any other public place.

All Institutions To Participate, Special Portal Set Up For Campaign

Government sectors like civil aviation, railways, public institutions and Gram Panchayats in every town and city will be organising and managing cleanliness events that will be taken forward by the citizens of that area. To help these organisations in organising different events, a special portal has also been set up and it will invite citizens and other social media influencers to join as Swachhata Ambassadors. To mark their presence, people can click photographs and upload on this same portal.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was first started on October 2, 2014 and aimed at making India ope defecation-free and to also cover universal sanitation. Earlier in 2021, ‘Swachh Bharat-Urban 2.0’ was launched by PM Modi; this campaign aimed at making Indian cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ‘Water Secure’. This second initiative was launched for a period of five years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES