New Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has recently made the latest assets and liabilities declaration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi public. And, as per the declaration, PM Modi's net worth has increased by Rs 36 lakhs this year as compared to last year. Meanwhile, the net worth of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has registered a decline in comparison to the previous year.

According to the declaration, PM Modi's wealth was worth Rs 2.85 crore as of June 30, 2020, while it was Rs 2.49 crore last year. The increase in assets is largely due to increase in his bank deposits of around Rs 3.3 lakh and returns on safe investments worth Rs 33 lakh during 2019.

The released report mentions that PM Modi has just Rs 31,450 in cash as of June end this year. There is a deposit of Rs 3,38,173 in his savings account at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Gandhinagar. PM Modi has also made a fixed deposit in this branch of SBI and its value was Rs 1,27,81,574 last year and has increased to 1,60,28,039 as of 30 June 2020. Apart from this, he also has a National Savings Certificate (NSC) of Rs 8,43,124 and a life insurance policy of Rs 1,50,957.

In his declaration of wealth, the prime minister stated that he does not have any loans and owns no vehicle against his name.

Apart from the Prime Minister, other senior ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have also provided their asset declarations.

And, according to the wealth disclosure given by Amit Shah, his property has slightly declined this year as compared to last year. His total assets till June in the year 2020 is 28.63 crores, while in the information given during the Lok Sabha elections last year, he had mentioned assets of Rs 32.3 crores. Shah has Rs 15,814 in cash in his hand while Rs 1.04 crore is his bank balance and insurance. Besides, Shah has a pension policy of Rs 13.47 lakh, a fixed deposit scheme of 2.79 lakh, and jewellery worth Rs 44.47 lakh.