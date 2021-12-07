New Delhi: In a moving gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gifted Russian president Vladimir Putin a premium handmade artefact from the tribal community of Gujarat. A note which came with the gift informed that ‘Agate bowls’ are the work of artisans of Gujarat’s Khambhat region. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Monday for a day-long summit. PM Modi received the Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House in New Delhi as it was the first in-person between the two leaders since they met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in 2019 in Brasilia.Also Read - Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin hold annual summit talks

The note along with the gift said, "Agate or Akik are semi-precious stones known for the fineness of grain and brightness. These stones are extracted from the mines of the hills and riverbeds by trade groups of Bhils. The artisans of the Khambat region of the State of Gujarat produce a wide variety of spellbinding ornaments, utilitarian products and decor articles."

“One such product is Agate Bowls. There are made out of a single stone without any joins which involve prodigious craftsmanship and diligence. Agate stones have also remarked its significance from the Indus valley civilization (3300-1300 BCE) in form of beaded ornaments,” it added.

Giving details about how Akik gets its colours, the note added, “Agate occurs in a wide range of colours, which include brown white, red, grey, pink. black, and yellow. The colours are caused by impurities and occur as alternating bands within the agate. The different colours were produced as groundwaters of different compositions seeped into the cavity.

“The banding within the cavity is a record of water chemistry change. This banding gives many agates interesting colours and patterns that make it a popular gemstone,” the note said at the conclusion, “Embrace the little-known but stunningly rare art which is Gujarat’s legacy.”

India and Russia’s ‘special, privileged strategic’ ties

Earlier, PM Modi and the Russian President held the 21st annual summit on Monday, hours after the two nations held their maiden 2+2 dialogue. India and Russia signed 28 agreements Monday. India underlined its goal of becoming Russia’s defence development and production partner from just a buyer, and even raised Chinese aggression in Ladakh, telling Moscow that “India seeks partners who are sensitive and responsive to its expectations and requirements”.

Referring to the Russian President as a “friend”, PM Modi said “our meeting today will strengthen our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The initiatives that we take today will further increase the scope of our cooperation to new areas”.

According to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the biggest takeaways from the annual summit and the inaugural 2+2 ministerial talks were the signing of 10-year military-technical partnerships, as well as the plan to jointly produce the AK-203 assault rifles under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.