PM Modi Hails As 1 Crore Ayushman Cards Made During VBSY

Ayushman Bharat is an attempt to move from a sectoral and segmented approach of health service delivery to a comprehensive need-based health care service.

Ayushman Bharat was launched as recommended by the National Health Policy 2017.

Ayushman Cards: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness about issuing 1 crore Ayushman cards during the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY). Praising the feat, PM Modi said that the purpose of VBSY is to take the benefits of government schemes to all eligible citizens.

The Prime Minister posted on X: “बहुत ही उत्साहित करने वाली जानकारी! विकसित भारत संकल्प यात्रा का उद्देश्य भी तो यही है कि देशभर के मेरे सभी गरीब भाई-बहनों तक हमारी योजनाओं का लाभ पहुंचे। (Very exciting information! The objective of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra is that the benefits of our schemes should reach all my poor brothers and sisters across the country.)”

Ayushman Bharat

Ayushman Bharat, a flagship scheme of the Government of India, was launched as recommended by the National Health Policy 2017, to achieve the vision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). This initiative has been designed to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its underlining commitment, which is to “leave no one behind.”

Ayushman Bharat is an attempt to move from a sectoral and segmented approach of health service delivery to a comprehensive need-based health care service. This scheme aims to undertake path-breaking interventions to holistically address the healthcare system (covering prevention, promotion, and ambulatory care) at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.

Ayushman Bharat adopts a continuum of care approach, comprising of two inter-related components, which are:

1. Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs)

2. Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)

