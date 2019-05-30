New Delhi: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7 PM. Nearly 8,000 guests are expected to attend the ceremony, making it the biggest-ever event held in the historic premises.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will attend the swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee cancelled the plan to attend the event after the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) invited the kin of 54 party workers it claimed were murdered in political violence in West Bengal.

Besides, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are also likely to attend the ceremony.

Leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries, who have confirmed their attendance, include President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

Kyrgyz President and current chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Sooronbay Jeenbekov, and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, will also be attending the event.

Among the Corporates, CEOs who are likely to attend the ceremony are: Uday Kotak, VC and MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, N Chandrasekharan, Chairman, Tata Sons, Dilip Sanghavi, MD, Sun Pharma, Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE. Other names include, Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries, Anil Ambani, Chairman, Reliance ADAG, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra Group and Rajneesh Kumar, Chairman, SBI.

Security Beefed up

A multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place for Thursday. Around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on the account of the swearing-in ceremony. Further, Quick Response Teams have been deployed at several crucial spots. Several important buildings such as Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial will remain guarded by snipers on Thursday as Modi will visit these places to pay homage.

Traffic Advisory Issued

A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for movement of public between 4 PM to 9 PM on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.

Further, roads including Rajpath – from Vijay chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 PM to 9 PM.

Meanwhile, traffic will face diversions on several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and SP Marg.

The traffic will also be diverted on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road — beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards RP Bhawan).

(Inputs from agencies)