Home

News

PM Modis Israel visit: What are the Gujarati dishes being prepared for PM Modi in Israel; check full menu

PM Modi’s Israel visit: What are the Gujarati dishes being prepared for PM Modi in Israel; check full menu

India-Israel relations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be served special Gujarati and vegetarian delicacies in Israel.

What are the Gujarati dishes being prepared for PM Modi in Israel

PM Modi in Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his 2-day visit to Israel and landed at Tel Aviv on February 25. The Indian leader was received by the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, along with the latter’s wife. During his stay in the country of Israel, PM Modi will be served Gujarati delicacies. Alongside it, a special vegetarian menu comprising Israeli dishes like falafel and hummus has also been designed. Reena Pushkarna, the restaurateur, said that they have received special permission to serve Gujarati and Israeli food to Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi to eat Gujarati and Israeli food

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be served hot and freshly made Gujarati food. It will be made from pearl millet, dry fruits, and other authentic items. In addition, he will be served special Israeli vegetarian food items that are famous worldwide. These will include falafel, hummus, tahina, and salad.

PM Modi’s visit to Israel

The restaurateur shared that PM’s visit to Gujarat is special because it comes at a time when the country has felt sadness for almost two years. She also added that when the whole world fears to come to Israel, the visit of Prime Minister Modi highlights that he’s not just supporting the Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu but is standing with the people.

Reena Pushkarna told ANI, “This visit is very important because Israel, for the last 2 years, has been a very sad country… We are praying that the war does not start again… We are all very emotional about this trip… India should play an important role in the peace process.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Jerusalem, Israel: On the food being prepared for PM Modi’s visit to Israel, Restaurateur, and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award winner, Reena Pushkarna, says, “Gujarati food has been prepared this time. We have been permitted to cook this… We have made preparations for… pic.twitter.com/YspNaF72Jy — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2026

She also stated that PM Modi had come to the place during his time as the chief minister.

Now, PM Modi is in Israel for his 2-day visit. After landing at the airport, he was received by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife. He received a ceremonial red carpet welcome where the leaders were seen hugging each other.

Later, the two leaders had a private meeting with each other.

Landed in Israel. I am extremely honoured to be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs. Netanyahu at the airport. I look forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship.@netanyahu pic.twitter.com/FYGDv0M3Xy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2026

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.