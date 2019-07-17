In what is being seen as a sixth in a series of interactions with party parliamentarians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with BJP MPs in the age group of 47 to 56 for breakfast at his official residence in New Delhi.

According to sources, Wednesday’s meeting is not the last as he will also be meeting with other party MPs who are above 56-years of age on Thursday.

Modi has, as per the sources, already met with party parliamentarians belonging to OBC, SC and ST categories and also former ministers and young MPs.

The meetings, which were divided into seven groups, have been planned so that BJP MPs from both the Houses get an opportunity to directly interact with the prime minister, who can guide them and discuss various issues, especially those related to Parliament, a BJP leader said.

These meetings are sort of introductory meetings, party insiders said.

In his meeting with young MPs recently, Modi had said they should involve themselves in doing social work because people appreciate that more than hard-core politics.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the BJP president, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are the only Union ministers who are part of these meetings. The party’s working president JP Nadda also attends.

During the 16th Lok Sabha, Modi met all party MPs in every session of Parliament, but that time they were divided in terms of their states. In those meetings, Modi had spoken to them about the government’s agenda.

With Inputs From PTI