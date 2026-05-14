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PM Modi meets Iranian Foreign Minister amid rising tensions in Strait of Hormuz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday as tensions flared in Strait of Hormuz. The meeting comes on the sidelines of BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.

Published date india.com Published: May 14, 2026 4:48 PM IST
email india.com By Hritika Mitra email india.com | Edited by Hritika Mitra email india.com
PM Modi meets Iranian Foreign Minister amid rising tensions in Strait of Hormuz
PM Modi with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday as tensions flared in Strait of Hormuz. The meeting comes on the sidelines of BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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