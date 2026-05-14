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PM Modi meets Iranian Foreign Minister amid rising tensions in Strait of Hormuz
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday as tensions flared in Strait of Hormuz. The meeting comes on the sidelines of BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday as tensions flared in Strait of Hormuz. The meeting comes on the sidelines of BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.
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