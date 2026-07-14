‘Irreparable loss to society’: PM Narendra Modi expresses condolences on passing of Nand Kishore Goenka

"Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year's life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva,and national service as RSS sayam sevak," Dr Subhash Chandra wrote on X.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/pm-narendra-modi-nand-kishore-goenka-prime-minister-subhash-chandra-vasant-sagar-marine-drive-mumbai-punit-goenka-rss-goenka-udyan-agroha-8473380/ Copy

Dr Subhash Chandra’s father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96, Essel Group Chairman pens heartfelt tribute | Image: Zee

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing of Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra. In a letter to Dr. Subhash Chandra, PM Modi described Nand Kishore Goenka as an inspiring personality who placed the highest value on hard work throughout his decades-long public life.

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra’s father, Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 96 on Monday. His mortal remains were kept at A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive, Mumbai, for family members, friends, and well-wishers to pay their final respects. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday morning at Goenka Udyan in Agroha.

PM Narendra Modi Condoles the Passing of Nand Kishore Goenka: (Full text)

Dear Dr. Subhash Chandra Ji,

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji. My heartfelt condolences are with you and your entire family during this difficult time.

Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji was an inspiring personality who placed the highest value on hard work throughout his decades-long public life. As a guiding force behind the family business, he contributed significantly to the group’s journey through his ideals, dedication, and unwavering commitment to duty.

He not only enriched the family’s business traditions but also fulfilled his responsibilities toward society with complete sincerity. His life, inspired by his service to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and guided by the ideals of organization and “Nation First,” stood as an example of simplicity and public welfare.

I consider it my privilege to have had the opportunity to meet him on several occasions. His warmth and gracious nature will always remain in my memory. His passing is an irreparable loss to society.

Although Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji is no longer with us, his rich legacy will continue to inspire future generations. His values, memories, and teachings will always remain with the family. I pray to God to grant you, your family, and all his well-wishers the strength and courage to bear this profound loss.

Om Shanti!

(Narendra Modi)

“My desire is to celebrate his 96 year’s life, which was full of samaj seva,” says Dr Subhash Chandra

“Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year’s life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva,and national service as RSS sayam sevak,” Dr Subhash Chandra wrote on X.

Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year’s life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva,and national service as RSS sayam sevak. — Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) July 13, 2026

Nand Kishore Goenka:

Renowned social worker Nand Kishore Goenka passed away on Monday at the age of 96.

He breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai at 12:30 PM.

His mortal remains have been kept at his residence on A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive, for family members, friends, and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

Nand Kishore Goenka was born on September 28, 1930

Nand Kishore Goenka was a dedicated volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

During his association with the organisation, he held several important responsibilities.

Although he stayed away from business, he devoted his life to social service and the welfare of cows (gau seva).

He made tireless efforts to unite the Vaishya community and also played a significant role in the development of Agroha, the historic capital of Maharaja Agrasen and an important centre for the Agrawal community.