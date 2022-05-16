New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting Lumbini in Nepal on Monday, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, on a day-long visit which incidentally is Buddha Purnima.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Contingent For Best-Ever Performance At Deaflympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Nepal visit is being looked forward to further consolidating the India-Nepal relations. PM Modi will be holding bilateral talks with his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba and attend a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage.

Key Points of PM Modi's Nepal Visit

PM Modi and PM Deuba will hold a bilateral meeting in Lumbini, followed by a lunch hosted by the Nepal Prime Minister

PM Modi will take a helicopter from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, which is where Lord Buddha is believed to have attained nirvana, to Lumbini

This will be an effort to connect two major pilgrimage sites on the Buddhist circuit

PM Modi will visit Maya Devi temple and offer prayers

PM Modi will deliver an address at the Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Lumbini Development Trust

PM Modi will participate in the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage centre within the Lumbini Monastic Zone which India is helping to build

India and Nepal would be signing five memoranda of understanding (MoU), said sources.

(With agency inputs)