Kevadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that after Pakistan's admission in Parliament that it played a role in Pulwama terror attack, truth has been exposed about the people who questioned the sacrifice of our martyrs.

40 CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

PM Modi’s statement came days after Pakistan’s Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted his country’s role in the Pulwama attack during a debate in their National Assembly (Parliament).

PM Modi slammed the Opposition saying that when the entire nation was mourning the loss of its brave soldiers who died in the Pulwama attack, some people indulged in “dirty politics” for their political gains.

The prime minister was speaking at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia after paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary.

“The country cannot forget the unwanted statements given after Pulwama attack. Dirty politics laced with selfishness and arrogance was at its peak when the country was suffering from immense pain,” PM Modi said.

“The real face of such people has been exposed after the truth was accepted in the Parliament of our neighbouring country,” he stated.

“Politics done after Pulwama attack shows that people can cross any limit for their political gains. I want to urge such political parties not to indulge in this kind of politics as it affects the morale of our security forces,” PM Modi said.

“You should refrain from playing into the hands of anti-national forces, knowingly or unknowingly,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)