New Delhi: Sharing a candid picture of them having a light-hearted conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday posted a condolence message for Sheila Dikshit, who passed away this afternoon.

He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

The three-time Delhi chief minister and senior Congress leader, Sheila Dikshit (81) died after suffering a second heart attack on Saturday afternoon while admitted in Delhi’s Fortis Escorts Hospital. The statement from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla read, “A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55 PM on 20th of July 2019.”

In a heartfelt condolence message, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और एक वरिष्ठ राजनेता श्रीमती शीला दीक्षित के निधन के बारे में जानकर दुख हुआ। उनका कार्यकाल राजधानी दिल्ली के लिए महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन का दौर था जिसके लिए उन्हें याद किया जाएगा। उनके परिवार व सहयोगियों के प्रति मेरी शोक-संवेदनाएं — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

In addition, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also mourned the death of his predecessor, saying Dikshit’s contribution to the city will always be remembered. He tweeted, “Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit Ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace.”