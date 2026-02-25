Home

PM Modi receives Israel’s highest parliamentary honour, ‘Speaker of the Knesset Medal’; key details inside

PM Modi receives the ‘Speaker of the Knesset Medal’ from speaker Amir Ohana in the Israeli parliament.

Image: X @narendramodi

PM Modi’s Israel visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Israel on February 25 for his two-day visit. He received a warm ceremonial welcome from the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu. Now, he has also received Israel’s highest parliamentary honour, ‘Speaker of the Knesset’. The prime minister shared the update on X that he has accepted it with humility, extending gratitude.

‘Speaker of the Knesset’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X shared, “I am deeply honoured to receive the Medal of the Knesset. I accept it with humility and gratitude. This honour is not a tribute to an individual, but to the enduring friendship between India and Israel. It reflects the shared values that guide our two nations.”

I am deeply honoured to receive the Medal of the Knesset. I accept it with humility and gratitude. This honour is not a tribute to an individual, but to the enduring friendship between India and Israel. It reflects the shared values that guide our two nations.@KnessetENG https://t.co/OGtBMTsLuC pic.twitter.com/6H6Dt9sP6v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2026

PM Modi received the award for his great contributions in strengthening the relationships between India and Israel. The speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, presented the award of honour to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at the Israeli Parliament.

Second visit to Israel

Prime Minister Modi had initially received the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine in the year 2018, which is the highest honour for foreign leaders in Palestine.

This visit to Israel is the second visit of PM Modi in the past nine years, as he had last visited in the year 2017.

PM Modi’s parliamentary address

In the address at the Israeli Parliament, PM Mosi said, “The Gaza Peace Initiative holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region.”

The Indian prime minister is in Israel until February 26. Initially, Reena Pushkarna, the restaurateur, told ANI that the visit of PM Modi is important for the people of Israel, and it highlights his support for the countrymen, and not just Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The latter, in his parliamentary address, talked about the warm relationships between India and Israel.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

