PM Modi attends centenary celebrations at Delhi University’s SRCC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated at the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

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PM Modi at SRCC. Screengrab/ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to participate in the centenary celebrations held on Saturday which coincided with Teachers’ Day. He was accompanied by Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi along with other dignitaries.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/SYTeGsypz8 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026

PM Modi travelled by Delhi Metro to SRCC

PM Modi took the Delhi Metro to the venue North Campus of the Delhi University on Saturday. Several videos of him boarding the metro have been going viral on social media. Inside the metro he was seen interacting with the young students and children on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled by the Delhi Metro today as he headed to Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to participate in the college’s centenary celebrations. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/AVqtS38z6P — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026

PM Modi praises SRCC

Earlier, PM Modi posted his plans of heading to the university for the celebrations. In a post on X, he wrote, In a short while from now, at 7 PM, I will be at Delhi University’s iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to take part in its centenary celebrations.”

He further wrote, “This college has distinguished itself over the years, making a mark for academic excellence, institution-building and for nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society.”