New Delhi: With the festive season approaching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the citizens of the country to be cautious during celebrations, saying recklessness can cost us all. Also Read - Festivals Are Time For Celebration But Can't Let Our Guard Down: PM Modi in Address to Nation | Top Points

PM Modi, in his seventh address to the nation in seven months since the Covid-19 pandemic hit India, warned citizens that this is “not the time to let our guard down”, as “lockdown is gone but the virus has not left”. Also Read - PM Modi to Share Message With Citizens Today at 6 PM | What to Expect

PM Modi’s address, which can be seen as a big caution for citizens ahead of festivals, comes in wake of experts warning that India could a huge spike in Covid-19 cases due to celebrations next month. Also Read - 'Global Pandemic Made us Realise Importance of Technology, Teamwork': PM Modi at Grand Challenges Meet

Here’s are the top highlights from PM Modi’s speech:

1. ‘Lockdown is gone but virus is still here’

PM Modi said, “In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but the virus still persists. With efforts of every Indian over last seven to eight months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate.”

2. ‘Not the time for complacents’

The prime minister said he has seen photos and videos of complacents where people are violating the Covid-19 protocol and warned citizens that this not the time to let our guard down.

“Recently, we saw many photos and videos where it is clearly seen that people are not being careful anymore. This is not right. If you step out without a mask, you put your families at risk. We must remember, whether it is America or Europe, cases declined and then there was sudden spike,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

He also said, “I pray to all of you, I want to see all of you safe and your families happy. I want to see festivals bring cheer your lives.”

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges citizens to follow #COVID19 appropriate behaviour, appeals to them with folded hands. "I pray to all of you, I want to see all of you safe and your families happy. I want to see festivals bring cheer your lives," says PM. pic.twitter.com/TRiFYKxDjr — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

3. ‘Nationwide vaccine rollout plan ready’

With people growing tired of the long wait for a Covid-19 vaccine to arrive, PM Modi assured all Indians that as soon as vaccine is ready, the government will make sure it reaches each and every citizen. He also said that people should be careless until the vaccine arrives.

“All countries are working on a war-footing for making Covid-19 vaccine. The government is preparing for making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available,” he said.

4. ‘India has saved more lives than other countries’

“Today, the recovery rate in the country is good. The fatality rate is low. 5,500 people out of every 10 lakh population in India are infected, whereas in countries like the US and Brazil this figure is around 25,000,” PM Modi mentioned.

“The fatality rate in India is 83 out of every 10 lakh population in India, whereas it is more than 600 in countries like the US, Brazil, Spain, Britain,” he added.

5. ‘Increased Covid testing is our strength’

“India has a facility of more than 90 lakh beds for Covid-19 patients. There are 12,000 quarantine centres, around 2,000 corona testing labs. Number of tests will cross 10 crores soon. In our fight against Covid, rise in the number of tests has been our strength,” PM Narendra Modi further said.