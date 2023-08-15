Home

Trinity Of Demography, Democracy, Diversity Has Power To Realise Dreams Of India: PM Modi At Red Fort | 10 Points

PM Modi addressed the nation on Independence Day and said, this time, natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the national flag at the historical Red Fort on 77th Independence Day and addressed the nation.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the national flag at the historical Red Fort on 77th Independence Day and paid homage to all those who contributed for independence of county. Addressing the nation, he said, “My dear 140 crore family members – the world’s biggest democracy and now the world’s biggest in terms of population – are celebrating the festival of freedom.”

“Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity – these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation,” PM Modi said.

Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity – these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation: PM Modi on #IndependenceDay2023 pic.twitter.com/A2pmXVuJdY — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

PM Modi spoke about the cycle of violence, and incidents of atrocities against women in Manipur and said India is with the people of the state.

PM Modi also appealed for peace in Manipur from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day, saying, “The country stands with the people of Manipur…Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government is making all efforts to find resolution.”

He said the path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace as the Centre and the state government are making all efforts for solution, will continue to do so.

PM Modi said this time, the natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country and he expressed his sympathies to all families who faced this.

Earlier in the day, he arrived at Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the country’s 77th Independence Day. From Rajghat, PM Modi reached Red Fort and hoisted the tricolour on the iconic Red Fort and address the nation.

Notably, PM Modi is leading the nation as the country marks its 77th Independence Day as the grand stage is all set for celebrations at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

