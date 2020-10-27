New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said corruption that continues from one generation to another or this “dynastic corruption” has hollowed out the country like termites. PM Modi was speaking at the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption, via video conferencing. The theme of this year’s conference is – Satark Bharat, Samruddha Bharat. Also Read - India's Energy Future is Bright; Will Be Investor and Environment Friendly: PM Modi

"Be it corruption, economic offences, drugs, money laundering, terrorism or terror funding, all these are connected to each other. So, we need to work together with holistic approach against corruption, through systemic checks, effective audits and capacity building and training," PM Modi.

"Now through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), poor get 100 per cent benefits of government schemes, they get it directly in their bank accounts. Due to DBT, over Rs 1 lakh 70 thousand crore is being saved from going into wrong hands. Today, we can say that country has left behind the era of scams," the prime minister said.

PM Modi added, “In past decades, we have seen when a generation of corruption is not punished, other generation commits corruption with more power. Due to this, in many states, it became part of political tradition. This dynasty of corruption from generation to generation makes country hollow.”

“Today, citizens’ trust in the government has increased. Many old laws have been abolished to reduce the undue pressure of the government. Efforts are being made to make citizens’ life easier,” PM Modi Modi further said.

He also said, “There should neither be pressure from the government nor should the government be found lacking.”

“There has to be synergy among all agencies. Synergy and cooperative spirit need of the time. Fighting corruption is not a job of single agency but is a collective responsibility,” the PM said while addressing the conference on vigilance and anti-corruption.