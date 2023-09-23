Home

International Lawyers’ Conference 2023: PM Modi Congratulates ‘Supreme Court Of Bharat’ For Translating Judgments In Regional Languages For Public

At the inauguration of the International Lawyers' Conference 2023 in New Delhi, PM Modi has congratulated the Supreme Court of 'Bharat' for helping the public by translating the judgements in their regional languages.

CJI, PM Modi At International Lawyers' Conference 2023 (Photo_ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the International Lawyers’ Conference 2023 which is being held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today, i.e. September 23, 2023. The Prime Minister, on this occasion has congratulated the Supreme Court of ‘Bharat’ for its contribution in helping the general public. The Prime Minister has yet again used the word ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘India’ with respect to the Supreme Court, sparking the ‘Renaming of India’ Debate once more. The international conference is being attended by the Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Solicitor General (SG) of India Tushar Mehta among other dignitaries and delegates from around the world.

PM Modi Congratulates Supreme Court of ‘Bharat’

The Prime Minister, in his speech, congratulated the Supreme Court of ‘Bharat’ for translating the

