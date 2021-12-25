New Delhi: Amid looming Omicron scare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation. The Prime Minister Office (PMO) took to Twitter and wrote, ” In about 15 minutes, PM Narendra Modi will address the nation.”Also Read - Omicron Threat: Night Curfew in Noida to Come Into Effect From Tonight. Things to Know

A total of 415 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday. Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

10.00 PM: Today, more than 61 percent of India's adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Similarly, about 90 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated with a single dose of the vaccine: PM Modi

9.56 PM: India had started vaccinating its citizens from January 16 this year. It is the collective effort and collective will of all the citizens of the country that today India has surpassed the unprecedented and very difficult target of 141 million vaccine doses: PM

My address to the nation. https://t.co/dBQKvHXPtv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

9.52 PM: Corona’s experience so far in the fight against the global epidemic shows that following all the guidelines on an individual level is a great weapon to combat Corona. And the second weapon is vaccination: PM Modi

9.50 PM: In India, many people have been found to be infected with Omicron. I urge you all not to panic, be careful and cautious. Washing the mask and hands a little at a time, remember these things: PM Modi