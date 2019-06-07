New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sri Lanka on June 9 to meet President Maithripala Sirisena, making him the first Prime Minister to visit the country after the Easter serial bombings on April 21, 2019.

The Prime Minister will attend a luncheon hosted by the Sri Lankan President followed by a brief meeting to hold bilateral talks with Sirisena and maximize any assistance the country needs after the terror attack.

Sirisena told the news agency ANI, “His (Narendra Modi’s) visit after the 21st April bombings sends a message internationally. Domestically when we look at it, it gives a message that here is the head of a government who is visiting to show solidarity.”

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernando: PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka will send a message that it is a safe place to travel to. We would like the Indian government to lift the travel advisory for Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/lgA4wyTzPl — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019



In the meeting on June 9, Sirisena would push the Indian Prime Minister to lift the travel advisory for Sri Lanka, marking it “safe to visit”.

The Sri Lankan police have made elaborate security arrangements for Narendra Modi’s visit including restriction in traffic movement during the day.

Sri Lanka witnessed a series of eight coordinated explosions in several locations including three churches and three luxury hotels. The suicide bombings killed as many as 250 people on April 21.

The attack has severely affected tourism in Sri Lanka which used to be one of the major foreign exchange earners for the island country.