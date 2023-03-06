Home

PM Modi To Begin His Two-day North East Visit Tomorrow; Guwahati Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 10 am on Tuesday.

PM Modi in Guwahati Tomorrow (AP Image)

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick start his two-day visit to North East on Tuesday. During his tour, PM Modi will attend the oath-taking ceremonies of the new governments in three states of the region. He will also attend a cabinet meeting of the Assam government during his overnight stay in the state.

Coalitions backed by BJP have retained power in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, results of which were declared on March 2 and the new governments will take oath in two days beginning on Tuesday.

On account of the PM’s visit, the Guwahati police on Monday issued a traffic advisory.

“To ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed,” read the release by Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Traffic Guwahati.

Restrictions on the movement of vehicles:

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and N11-17 falling under Guwahati City from 7 AM to 9 PM on March 7, 2023, and from 5 AM to 12.30 PM on March 8, 2023. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles (small/ medium/ heavy) shall be restricted on D.G Road, AT Road, M.G Road, K.L.B Road, Tayabullah Road, GNB road, B. Baruah road and G.S road from 5 AM to 11 AM on March 8, 2023.

PM Modi in Two-day visit to North East: Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 10 am on Tuesday. He will fly to Meghalaya directly from Guwahati Airport. After attending the swearing-in ceremony in Shillong, he will leave for Kohima and will be present at the oath-taking programme of the new Nagaland government The prime minister will return to Guwahati airport at 5 pm tomorrow and meet the Assam cabinet at the State Guest House at 6.45 p m The prime minister will fly out to Tripura’s capital Agartala at 9.40 AM on Wednesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Manik Saha government He will return to New Delhi from Tripura.

