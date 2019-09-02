New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Garvi Gujarat Bhavan at Akbar Road in New Delhi on Monday evening. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Announcing the inauguration, Deputy CM Nitin Patel said that all ministers from central and state governments, MLAs and senior officials have been requested to attend the ceremony. The newly-built Gujarat Bhavan also happens to be situated opposite Congress headquarters at Akbar Road here.

Elaborating on the structural details of the Gujarat Bhavan, the state deputy chief said that the central government has granted an area of 7066 sqm for the building and it has been built at a cost of Rs 131 crore by the Gujarat government. The foundation stone of the new building was laid in September 2017.

What are the key features?

“Garvi Gujarat Bhavan is equipped with many traditional and modern artefacts and technologies. It will serve as a home for Gujaratis in Delhi far from Gujarat. It will represent the culture, craft, and cuisine of Gujarat in a modern yet traditional way,” the Deputy CM said.

The newly-constructed Gujarat Bhavan has been built on PM Modi’s vision and is a striking example of the ‘Gujarat Model’. There will also be a separate dining facility for non-Bhavan residents that will offer traditional Gujarati thali, served like home food.

The building has 19 suites, 59 regular rooms, a restaurant, a public dining hall, a business centre, a souvenir shop, a multi-purpose hall, conference hall, four lounges, a gymnasium, a yoga centre, a terrace garden. It is also the first eco-friendly state Bhavan.

Further, a cultural event will be organized at Vigyan Bhavan to showcase the state’s cultural heritage. Meanwhile, the old Gujarat Bhavan located at Chanakyapuri will continue to be in function.