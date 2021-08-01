New Delhi: In another step towards achieving the ‘Digital India’ target, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a digital payment platform called e-RUPI on Monday, 2 August 2021, via video conferencing. The platform, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority, claims to be a “person-specific and purpose-specific” overall payment solution.Also Read - PM Modi Rolls Out Academic Bank Of Credit, Other Educations Initiatives On One Year Of NEP

e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless medium for digital payment based on QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher delivered to beneficiaries on their mobile phones. Also Read - Kejriwal Govt Urges Centre to Confer Bharat Ratna on Environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna

Also Read - Govt Announces 27 Percent Reservation for OBC Students, 10% to EWS Students in UG-PG, Medical, Dental Courses

e-RUPI Payment Platform: All You Need to Know