PM Modi To Launch New Railway Line, Train Service And Greenfield Highways Among Other Projects In Telangana On Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate multiple developmental projects in road, rail, petroleum, natural gas and higher education sectors, worth Rs 13500 crore in Telangana on Sunday. Know more about these projects..

PM Modi (Photo_ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Mahabubnagar, Telangana on Sunday, October 1, 2023 to launch multiple developmental projects in the state, worth Rs 13,500 crore. According to the programme announced by the PMO, a foundation stone and dedication to the nation of multiple road projects will be done during the programme. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of the Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor. Along with this, PM Modi will launch a new railway line, a train service, an LPG Pipeline Project and will also be inaugurating five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad. Understand in detail, about all the developmental projects PM Modi will be inaugurating on Friday..

Road Projects To Be Launched By PM Modi

According to the official programme, PM Modi will launch a 108 km-long ‘four-lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G’ and a 90 km long ‘four-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G. These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6400 crore. The projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a road project – ‘four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB’. Built at a cost of about Rs. 2,460 crore, the project is a part of Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi To Inaugurate These Rail Projects

During the project, the Prime Minister will dedicate ‘37 Kms of Jaklair-Krishna New Railway Line’. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway Map.

Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda)-Raichur-Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing. The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka. The service will provide first-time rail connectivity to several new areas in the backward districts of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, benefiting students, daily commuters, labourers, and the local handloom industry in the region.

PM To Dedicate Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project To Nation

Apart from the road and rail projects, PM Narendra Modi will also be dedicating a new and economic LPG Pipeline Project to the nation. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of improving logistics efficiency in the country, the foundation stone and dedication to the nation of important oil and gas pipeline projects will be done during the programme. Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation ‘Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project’. Built at a cost of about Rs 2170 crore, the LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli (a suburb of Hyderabad), provides a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region.

Petroleum Project Will Also Be Launched By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Multi- Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)’. The 425-kilometre pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 1940 crore. The pipeline will provide a safe, faster, efficient and environment friendly mode of petroleum products in the region.

PM Modi To Inaugurate New Buildings Of University Of Hyderabad

Prime Minister will also inaugurate ‘five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad’ i.e., School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe). The upgradation of infrastructure at University of Hyderabad is a step towards providing improved facilities and amenities to the students and faculty.

(Inputs from ANI)

