New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the ongoing G-7 summit-level meeting in Paris on Monday. The meeting comes days after President Trump reiterated his offer to mediate on Kashmir and said that he would discuss with Prime Minister Modi the situation in the Valley

“PM Khan [Imran Khan] was here just recently and I am going to be with PM Modi over the weekend in France. So, I think we are helping the situation but, as you know, there are tremendous problems between those two countries. I will do the best I can to mediate,” Trump had said last week.

However, India had categorically made it clear to the US that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party. (Also read: Shashi Tharoor Hits Out at Trump Over Attack on Hindu Priest)

Besides Kashmir, PM Modi and President Trump might discuss the ongoing trade issues and other topics of mutual interest.

Recalling the Modi-Trump meeting in Osaka during the G20 meeting in June, a senior Trump administration official stated, “We expect the two leaders to build on a very productive discussion they had in Osaka at the G-20 as well as the phone call that they held earlier this week. They will look for solutions on the trade front. The US is looking to India to reduce tariffs and open its market.”

Last week, both Trump and Modi had a 30-minute conversation on the phone during which the leaders talked about bilateral and regional matters.

“In the context of the regional situation, the Prime Minister stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region [Pakistan] was not conducive to peace. He [Narendra Modi] highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror, violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception”, an official statement issued by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) read.