New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list of most popular world leaders according to the global rating survey released by the Morning Consult Political Intelligence. The survey showed PM Modi occupying the pole position with an approval rating of 71 per cent. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came second with 66 per cent approval rating while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi held the third position with 60 per cent approval.Also Read - Breaking LIVE: PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate New Circuit House Today Near Somnath Temple In Gujarat

On the list of the 13 world leaders, US president Joe Biden is ranked at number six with a 43 per cent rating. Biden is followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau also at 43 per cent and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at 41 per cent. Also Read - PM Modi: PM Modi at Brahma Kumari Event Recalls Role of Women In India's Freedom Struggle

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/wRhUGstJrS Modi: 71%

López Obrador: 66%

Draghi: 60%

Kishida: 48%

Scholz: 44%

Biden: 43%

Trudeau: 43%

Morrison: 41%

Sánchez: 40%

Moon: 38%

Bolsonaro: 37%

Macron: 34%

Johnson: 26% *Updated 01/20/22 pic.twitter.com/nHaxp8Z0T5 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) January 20, 2022

Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: BJP National President JP Nadda to Hold Door-to-Door Campaign in Bareilly Today

Even in November 2021, Prime Minister Modi had topped the list of the most popular world leaders.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 13-19, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country,” Morning Consult said on its website.

The global leader and country trajectory data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3%. In the United States, the average sample size is around 45,000. In the other countries, the sample size ranges from roughly 3,000-5,000, according to the Morning Consult Political Intelligence.

All interviews are conducted online among nationally representative samples of adults. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population. Surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources. In the United States, surveys are also weighted by race and ethnicity. Respondents complete these surveys in languages appropriate for their countries.

In May 2020, the same website gave the highest rating to Prime Minister Modi with approval of 84 per cent. In May 2021, it dipped to 63 per cent.