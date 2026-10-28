‘How many Congress won?’ PM Modi trolls Opposition with emoji after MLC results

PM Modi brought up the contests for 28 seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka, then asked in his post how many the Congress had managed to win.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi trolls Congress. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Congress over its performance in the biennial Legislative Council (MLC) elections held across four states using ballot papers, a key demand of opposition parties campaigning against electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The jibe comes as Congress failed to perform in Karnataka while the BJP won five legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh and the Samajwadi Party three, as results were announced on Wednesday for the biennial elections held in 28 upper house constituencies across four states.

Taking to social media platform X, Modi wrote, “MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?”

MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2026



Counting began on Tuesday and was still underway in some seats. Elections to the six teachers’ and five graduates’ constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, four each in Bihar, two each in Karnataka, and three graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies in Maharashtra were held on October 23.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti was leading in three seats while the opposition NCP (SP) was ahead in two seats. The Jan Suraaj Party opened its account in Bihar, where the BJP, the JD(U), the RJD and an Independent have won one seat each.

The Congress suffered a setback in Karnataka, losing all four seats with the opposition JD(S) wresting one segment from the ruling party and its ally BJP retaining three. The Congress and several other opposition parties have been demanding that all future elections be held using ballot papers and not the EVM.

What were the results in MLC elections?

In Maharashtra, the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance was leading in three seats, while the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) was ahead in two.

In Bihar, the Jan Suraaj Party opened its account, while the BJP, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal and an Independent candidate won one seat each.

The Congress suffered a setback in Karnataka, losing all four seats. The opposition Janata Dal (Secular) wrested one constituency from the ruling party, while its ally, the BJP, retained three seats.